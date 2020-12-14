The Renaissance International IPO Index (Ticker: IPOXUS), the underlying index for the Renaissance International IPO ETF (Ticker: IPOS), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, December 21, 2020:



Additions:

Airtel Africa

Allegro

Autel Intelligent Technology

Big Hit Entertainment

freee K.K.

Gland Pharma

Hygeia Healthcare Holdings

JD Health

Jinke Smart Services Group

Jinxin Fertility Group

Lightspeed POS

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings

MR D.I.Y. GROUP

RemeGen

SCG Packaging

THG Holdings

Venus Medtech

Verallia

Xinyi Energy Holdings



Removals:

Ganfeng Lithium

Haidilao International Holding

Innovent Biologics

Knorr-Bremse

Meituan Dianping

Osotspa

Shandong Gold Mining

SIG Combibloc Group

Tongcheng-Elong Holdings



The article Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of December 2020 Quarterly Changes originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

