Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of December 2020 Quarterly Changes
The Renaissance International IPO Index (Ticker: IPOXUS), the underlying index for the Renaissance International IPO ETF (Ticker: IPOS), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, December 21, 2020:
Additions:
Airtel Africa
Allegro
Autel Intelligent Technology
Big Hit Entertainment
freee K.K.
Gland Pharma
Hygeia Healthcare Holdings
JD Health
Jinke Smart Services Group
Jinxin Fertility Group
Lightspeed POS
Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings
MR D.I.Y. GROUP
RemeGen
SCG Packaging
THG Holdings
Venus Medtech
Verallia
Xinyi Energy Holdings
Removals:
Ganfeng Lithium
Haidilao International Holding
Innovent Biologics
Knorr-Bremse
Meituan Dianping
Osotspa
Shandong Gold Mining
SIG Combibloc Group
Tongcheng-Elong Holdings
The article Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of December 2020 Quarterly Changes originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest IPOs Videos
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Airbnb (ABNB) and DoorDash (DASH) IPOs: One Day Apart But Timing Is Completely Different
- Should You Buy DoorDash (DASH) in Early Trading?
- US IPO Week Ahead: DoorDash and Airbnb kick off the unicorn parade in a 9 IPO week
- Airbnb prices IPO well above the range at $68, raising $3.5 billion in the largest IPO of 2020