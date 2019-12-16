Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of December 2019 Quarterly Changes
The Renaissance International IPO Index (Ticker: IPOXUS), the underlying index for the Renaissance International IPO ETF (Ticker: IPOS), will implement the following constituent changes at the market's close on Friday, December 20, 2019:
Additions:
Asset World
China Feihe
EQT Partners
ESR Cayman
Francaise des Jeux
TeamViewer
Topsports International Holdings
Removals:
Bawag Group
China Education Group Holdings
China Literature
Emaar Development
GMexico Transportes
Gulf Energy Development
HDFC Life Insurance
HelloFresh
ICICI Lombard General Insurance
Petrobras Distribuidora
Pirelli
SBI Life
SG Holdings
Varta
ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance
