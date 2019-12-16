Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of December 2019 Quarterly Changes

The Renaissance International IPO Index (Ticker: IPOXUS), the underlying index for the Renaissance International IPO ETF (Ticker: IPOS), will implement the following constituent changes at the market's close on Friday, December 20, 2019:



Additions:

Asset World

China Feihe

EQT Partners

ESR Cayman

Francaise des Jeux

TeamViewer

Topsports International Holdings



Removals:

Bawag Group

China Education Group Holdings

China Literature

Emaar Development

GMexico Transportes

Gulf Energy Development

HDFC Life Insurance

HelloFresh

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Petrobras Distribuidora

Pirelli

SBI Life

SG Holdings

Varta

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance



