Renaissance Inc. Reports Strong Q2 Growth

Renaissance,Incorporated (JP:2378) has released an update.
Renaissance Inc. reported a significant increase in their financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with net sales rising by 48.3% and operating income surging over 210% compared to the previous year. The company also announced an upward revision of their earnings forecast, indicating continued growth momentum.
