Renaissance Group Opens New $35M Position in Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO): Why This Biotech Stock Is Worth a Look

Renaissance Group acquired 478,735 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics; estimated $35.11 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Transaction represents 1.32% of reported U.S. equity assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Post-trade stake: 478,735 shares valued at $35.11 million as of September 30, 2025.

Halozyme Therapeutics is not among the fund’s top five holdings after the quarter.

On November 5, 2025, Renaissance Group LLC initiated a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO), acquiring 478,735 shares for an estimated $35.11 million, according to a recent SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 5, 2025, Renaissance Group disclosed a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics.

The fund purchased 478,735 shares during the third quarter, with a transaction value totaling $35,110,422.

The stake equates to 1.32% of the fund's $2.65 billion reportable U.S. equity assets.

What else to know

This was a new position, now representing 1.32% of Renaissance Group's reportable assets as of September 30, 2025.

The firm's top five holdings after the filing:

Applovin (NASDAQ:APP) : $51.4 million (1.9% of AUM) Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) : $51.3 million (1.9% of AUM) Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) : $50.8 million (1.9% of AUM) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) : $47.3 million (1.8% of AUM) Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) : $46.8 million (1.8% of AUM)

As of November 4, 2025, shares of Halozyme Therapeutics were priced at $68.05.

The stock delivered a 16% one-year total return, outperforming the S&P 500 by 1 percentage point over the same time.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $8.11 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.24 billion Net Income (TTM) $595.49 million Price (as of market close 11/4/25) $68.05

Company snapshot

Halozyme Therapeutics:

Offers ENHANZE drug delivery technology and Hylenex recombinant, enabling subcutaneous delivery of biologics and facilitating fluid administration; portfolio includes partnered products such as Perjeta, RITUXAN HYCELA, HYQVIA, and others addressing oncology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Serves global biopharmaceutical partners and healthcare providers, targeting large pharmaceutical manufacturers and specialty drug markets across multiple therapeutic areas.

Operates a scalable licensing model, generating revenue through technology partnerships and product royalties with major pharmaceutical companies.

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on drug delivery solutions, leveraging its proprietary ENHANZE platform to enable more efficient and patient-friendly administration of injectable therapeutics.

The company's licensing model and diverse portfolio of partnered products drive revenue growth and profitability, positioning it as a key enabler in the advancement of next-generation biologics and specialty therapies.

Foolish take

Renaissance Group's purchase of Halozyme Therapeutics is certainly noteworthy to investors.

Not only is this a new position for Renaissance, but Halozyme quickly becomes the firm's 29th-largest holding among its 257-stock portfolio.

Since its 2004 initial public offering, Halozyme's total returns have nearly doubled those of the S&P 500, so it has a lengthy track record of success.

The last decade has been an even bigger success for Halozyme, which has grown its sales by 38% annually over that time.

Home to numerous patents that enable subcutaneous delivery of biologics, the company has inked multiple partnerships with a who's-who list of biotech companies eager to provide Halozyme's time-saving products to its customers.

While the company's sales growth slowed to "only" 22% in the last quarter, its net income margin of 47% arms Halozyme with a war chest to use on tuck-in acquisitions and steady share repurchases.

In 2022, the company acquired Antares for $960, and recently it scooped up Elektrofi for $900.

In addition to spending on mergers and acquisitions, Halozyme has lowered its shares outstanding by 3% annually over the last five years, making it a very shareholder-friendly stock.

Trading at just 11 times forward earnings, Halozyme looks to be a fascinating purchase by Renaissance Group -- and I might have to research the promising stock more on my own as well.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Reportable Assets: Investments that a fund is required to disclose in regulatory filings, often U.S. publicly traded equities.

New Position: The initial purchase of a security by a fund, indicating it was not previously held.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership a fund or investor holds in a company.

Top Holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Total Return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Outperform: When an investment delivers a higher return than a benchmark or comparable index.

Biologics: Medicines derived from living organisms, often used for complex diseases like cancer or autoimmune conditions.

Therapeutic Areas: Specific categories of diseases or medical conditions targeted by pharmaceutical products.

ENHANZE Platform: Halozyme's proprietary technology enables faster and easier delivery of injectable drugs under the skin.

Licensing Model: A business approach where a company allows others to use its technology or products in exchange for fees or royalties.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

