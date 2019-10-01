Renaissance Capital's 3Q 2019 US IPO Market Review

The IPO Party Is Cut Short
The third quarter started off in high spirits but ended with a hangover. During the quarter, 39 deals raised $10.8 billion, down slightly from last year, but above the historical average. Healthcare and tech companies again dominated IPO issuance. Software unicorns confirmed that there is still demand for high-growth tech stocks. On the other hand, the two largest offerings were both high-growth, high-profile disappointments.
