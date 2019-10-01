Renaissance Capital's 3Q 2019 US IPO Market Review

The IPO Party Is Cut Short



The third quarter started off in high spirits but ended with a hangover. During the quarter, 39 deals raised $10.8 billion, down slightly from last year, but above the historical average. Healthcare and tech companies again dominated IPO issuance. Software unicorns confirmed that there is still demand for high-growth tech stocks. On the other hand, the two largest offerings were both high-growth, high-profile disappointments.



Download a preview of our 3Q19 US IPO Market Review here, or sign up for our mailing list to get the market reviews sent right to your inbox.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.