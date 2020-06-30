Renaissance Capital's 2Q 2020 US IPO Market Review

The IPO Market Stages a Swift Recovery



The second quarter is expected to see 39 IPOs raise $15 billion. After coronavirus volatility caused the slowest April and May since the Great Recession, IPO activity roared back in June, buoyed by stellar returns. During the quarter, nearly every IPO upsized or priced above the midpoint, and IPOs averaged a 38% first-day pop, and a 61% return from offer. The Renaissance IPO Index skyrocketed 52% during the quarter, outperforming the S&P 500 by more than 30 points...



