Global IPO Market Achieves Six-Year High Amid Pandemic



The global IPO market hit a six-year record in 2020 as pandemic-induced volatility was followed by a swift rebound in the second half. Global IPOs raised more than $220 billion in 2020, up 31% from 2019 and well above the $151 billion ten-year median. Despite the postponement of mega-IPO Ant, Asia Pacific drove proceeds (51% of proceeds; +53% y/y) with the year’s largest IPOs including China’s SMIC and Beijing-Shanghai Railway, followed by North America (34% of proceeds; +76% y/y) featuring tech unicorns Airbnb and DoorDash. The technology sector raised…



The article Renaissance Capital's 2020 Global IPO Market Recap originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



