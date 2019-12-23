IPOs
Renaissance Capital's 2019 US IPO Market Review

2019 IPO Market: Better Than the Headlines
The long-awaited debuts of mega unicorns Uber and Lyft were mega busts, capped off by WeWork&rsquo;s kamikaze IPO attempt in September. But beyond these headline-grabbing disappointments, the IPO market had a mostly good year. Returns averaged 20%, with 159 IPOs raising $46 billion in proceeds. Biotechs remained the single most active sector, followed closely by technology. While tech unicorn Slack ...&nbsp;

