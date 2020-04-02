Renaissance Capital's 2019 Pre-IPO Report on Zoom Video

Renaissance Capital is releasing a preview of our 2019 pre-IPO report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM), normally only available to institutional clients of the IPO Intelligence research portal. The teleconferencing app's usage has exploded during the coronavirus crisis, turning Zoom from a popular business tool into an emblem of the new work reality.



Zoom Video earned an Outperform rating on our research report, which we released to clients on April 12, 2019. It was one of three IPOs last year with a 17 rating - the highest rating we awarded in 2019. We gave the company credit for its strong revenue growth, profitability, customer retention, and rising market share in a multi-billion dollar market. We highlighted competition as a long-term risk, and over the past year both Google and Microsoft have aggressively invested in their video collaboration services.



Zoom Video priced above the upwardly-revised range at $36, and popped 72% on its first day to $62. One of the most popular "virus-proof" plays of 2020, Zoom now trades north of $120 with a return from IPO of more than 230%.







Enjoy a free preview of our report on Zoom Video. If you work for an institutional investment firm, feel free to contact us to request the full report.



