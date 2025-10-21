Renaissance Capital Sells Off 176K CRBG Shares Worth $6.3 Million

Key Points

Sold 176,409 shares of Corebridge Financial; estimated trade size of approximately $6.26 million, based on the average price for Q3 2025

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 reported value

The position previously accounted for 4.4% of fund AUM in Q2 2025

Renaissance Capital LLC fully exited its stake in Corebridge Financial(NYSE:CRBG), selling 176,409 shares for $6,262,520, according to an SEC filing dated October 20, 2025.

What happened

Renaissance Capital LLC disclosed the full liquidation of its Corebridge Financial holding in its quarterly Form 13F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 20, 2025. The firm sold 176,409 shares during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The estimated transaction value was $6.26 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The position no longer appears on the fund’s latest 13F report.

What else to know

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out of Corebridge Financial, reducing its position from 4.4% of AUM in the previous quarter to zero.

Top holdings after the filing:

RDDT: $16.8 million (9.4% of AUM)

KVUE: $15.9 million (8.9% of AUM)

ALAB: $15.9 million (8.9% of AUM)

ARM: $14.73 million (8.2% of AUM)

NXT: $9.29 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of October 21, 2025, Corebridge Financial shares were priced at $32.28, up 7.9% YTD, trailing the S&P 500 by 6.8 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of October 21,2025) $32.28 Dividend yield 3.02% YTD return 7.9%

Company Snapshot

Offers retirement solutions, life insurance, annuities, and institutional products through four main segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets.

Generates revenue primarily from insurance premiums, investment income, and fees for retirement and advisory services.

Serves individual and group retirement plan participants, employers, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional clients in the United States and select international markets.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. offers retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States, operating through its Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments.

Foolish take

Renaissance Capital has completely sold off its stake in Corebridge Financial—a nearly $6.3 million move. This looks like the fund is moving away from traditional insurance and retirement companies to put its money into sectors that are growing faster.

Corebridge has actually had a decent 2025, with gains of almost 8% this year. But it hasn't kept pace with the overall market. That performance gap probably encouraged Renaissance to lock in their profits and shift cash toward more exciting, high-momentum holdings like ARM and RDDT, which are now their biggest positions.

Since its 2022 spin-off from AIG, Corebridge has been working to strengthen its spot in the retirement and annuity space, and it's benefited from higher interest rates boosting its investment income. However, investors are still a little hesitant because the life insurance business is dealing with squeezed profit margins and slower growth in new policies.

So, Renaissance’s sale isn't a guaranteed sign of trouble for Corebridge. Instead, it shows how large investment firms are strategically taking a little off the top from stable financial companies to try and catch bigger, quicker growth opportunities somewhere else.

Glossary

13F assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities a fund manager reports to the SEC on Form 13F.

Full liquidation: Selling an entire investment position, resulting in a zero balance of that asset.

Form 13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, shown as a percentage.

Quarterly report: A financial statement released every three months, detailing a company's performance and financial position.

Institutional Markets: Business segment serving large organizations, such as pension funds and corporations, with financial products and services.

Annuities: Financial products that provide regular payments, typically used for retirement income.

High-net-worth individuals: People with significant investable assets, often targeted by specialized financial services.

Lagged the S&P 500: Performed worse than the S&P 500 index over a specified period.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a financial institution or fund.

