Renaissance Capital Issues Pre-IPO Research on Saudi Aramco
Saudi Aramco is expected to raise more than $25 billion in the largest IPO of all time, and begin trading on Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange next week. Renaissance Capital has issued a pre-IPO report to clients of our institutional research portal, IPO Intelligence.
For a free sample of the Aramco report, institutional investors and investment bankers may contact us here.
Below we preview some of the findings from our report.
Business
Market Opportunity, Competition
Key Issues
Recent Financial Trends
Forecasts
Corporate Governance
Valuation
Technical Strength
Renaissance Capital Issues Pre-IPO Research on Saudi Aramco
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Social media management platform Sprout Social sets terms for $150 million IPO
- Back-officer automation unicorn Bill.com sets terms for $150 million IPO
- Money moves: Brazilian brokerage XP sets terms for $1.7 billion US IPO
- US IPO Week Ahead: Saudi Aramco attempts largest-ever global IPO as US market preps for December blitz