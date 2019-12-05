IPOs

Renaissance Capital Issues Pre-IPO Research on Saudi Aramco

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Saudi Aramco is expected to raise more than $25 billion in the largest IPO of all time, and begin trading on Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange next week. Renaissance Capital has issued a pre-IPO report to clients of our institutional research portal, IPO Intelligence.

For a free sample of the Aramco report, institutional investors and investment bankers may contact us here.

Request the Aramco Report
Below we preview some of the findings from our report.

Business


Market Opportunity, Competition


Key Issues


Recent Financial Trends

Forecasts


Corporate Governance


Valuation


Technical Strength



Saudi Aramco Research

Renaissance Capital Issues Pre-IPO Research on Saudi Aramco

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular