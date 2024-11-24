Renaissance Asia Silk Road Plans Board Meeting

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited (HK:0274) has released an update.

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 29, 2024, to consider its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also discuss the potential declaration of an interim dividend, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial strategies.

