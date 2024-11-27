Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Unveils Board Structure

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited (HK:0274) has released an update.

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board has established three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned to each. This strategic structure aims to enhance governance and oversight within the company.

