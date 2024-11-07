Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Reveals Board Structure

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited (HK:0274) has released an update.

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited has announced its board of directors, highlighting the leadership roles within key committees. Mr. Pan Feng serves as the Executive Director and Chairman of the Nomination Committee, while independent directors Mr. Yang Jingang and Mr. Zhang Zhen are actively involved in the Audit and Remuneration Committees. This strategic board composition is pivotal for steering the company’s future growth and governance.

