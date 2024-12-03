Renaissance Asia Silk Road Clarifies Financial Moves

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited (HK:0274) has released an update.

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited has clarified details regarding its recent financial activities, including equity fundraising and changes in its executive team. The company issued new shares over the past year, raising significant funds for acquisitions and operational needs. Despite challenges in accessing records of a newly acquired subsidiary, the firm has managed to announce its interim results for the six months ending September 2024.

