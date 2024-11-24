Renaissance Asia Silk Road: Board Reshuffle Announced

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited (HK:0274) has released an update.

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited announced a significant reshuffle in its board, with the resignation of Dr. Liu Ka Ying Rebecca as an independent non-executive director, and the appointment of Dr. Feng as a non-executive director. These changes, effective from November 7, 2024, also involve shifts in the composition of the company’s board committees, potentially impacting the group’s strategic direction.

