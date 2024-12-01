News & Insights

Renaissance Asia Reports Revenue Surge Amid Losses

December 01, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited (HK:0274) has released an update.

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited reported a significant increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, reaching HK$336.6 million compared to HK$82.1 million in the previous period. Despite this revenue growth, the company faced a substantial total comprehensive loss of HK$38.9 million, reflecting higher administrative expenses and other losses. This financial update highlights challenges faced by the company amidst its revenue gains, influencing its stock performance.

For further insights into HK:0274 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

