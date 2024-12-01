Renaissance Asia Reports Revenue Surge Amid Losses

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited (HK:0274) has released an update.

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited reported a significant increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, reaching HK$336.6 million compared to HK$82.1 million in the previous period. Despite this revenue growth, the company faced a substantial total comprehensive loss of HK$38.9 million, reflecting higher administrative expenses and other losses. This financial update highlights challenges faced by the company amidst its revenue gains, influencing its stock performance.

