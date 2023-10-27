News & Insights

Remy warns of slower-than-expected recovery in US, cuts FY goals

October 27, 2023 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spirits maker Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA on Friday lowered its sales and profit outlook for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in the United States amid worsening market conditions.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquors said that a "fiercely promotional" environment and a rise in interest rates had cut distributors' financing capacity in the U.S. and as a result, a sales rebound initially expected in the third quarter was now delayed to fiscal year 2024/25.

For full year 2023/24, Remy said it now expected organic sales to fall by 15-20%, having previously forecast stable sales.

The group vowed to protect profitability through cost control and now expected a "contained" decrease in current operating profit margin. It had previously forecast a stable margin.

Sales for the first half of its fiscal year came in at 636.7 million euros ($672.74 million), marking a like-for-like fall of 22.2%, below analyst expectations of a 21.2% decline.

Cognac sales alone reached 416.1 million euros, a like-for-like decline of 30.1%.

This reflected a normalisation of consumption in the United States where the group is reducing inventories while in China it experienced solid growth during mid-Autumn festival despite a slower-than-expected post-COVID recovery in demand.

Remy Cointreau's fiscal year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31.

($1 = 0.9464 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Jacqueline Wong)

