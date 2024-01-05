Remy, Pernod shares fall on China EU brandy probe

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares in French spirits companies Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA and Pernod Ricard PERP.PA fell on Friday after China announced the launch of an anti-dumping investigation on brandy imported from the European Union.

Pernod Ricard was down 4% by 0906 GMT, the worst performer on France's blue chip CAC 40 Index .FCHI, while Remy Cointreau slipped 8%.

The investigation follows a complaint submitted by the China Alcoholic Beverages Association on behalf of China's brandy industry, the commerce ministry said.

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.