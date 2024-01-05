News & Insights

Remy, Pernod shares fall on China EU brandy probe

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 05, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares in French spirits companies Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA and Pernod Ricard PERP.PA fell on Friday after China announced the launch of an anti-dumping investigation on brandy imported from the European Union.

Pernod Ricard was down 4% by 0906 GMT, the worst performer on France's blue chip CAC 40 Index .FCHI, while Remy Cointreau slipped 8%.

The investigation follows a complaint submitted by the China Alcoholic Beverages Association on behalf of China's brandy industry, the commerce ministry said.

