Remy Cointreau upbeat on outlook as annual profit beats forecasts

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French spirits group Remy Cointreau on Thursday topped estimates for full-year operating profit growth and was upbeat over prospects for the current fiscal year and beyond.

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA on Thursday topped estimates for full-year operating profit growth and was upbeat over prospects for the current fiscal year and beyond.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac said it had emerged stronger from the COVID-19 crisis, which had accelerated pre-existing trends that supported its push towards higher-priced spirits to boost profit margins.

Remy Cointreau, which plans to buy back up to 1.98% of its equity capital, also handed investors an 85% dividend hike.

It predicted an "excellent" start to its 2021/22 financial year that started on April 1, and said it had decided to increase its communication investments to support its brands.

A rebound in demand for its premium cognac in China and the United States, and tight control over costs, lifted organic operating profit by 12.8% to 236.1 million euros ($287.90 million) in the year ended March 31. Analysts on average and Remy itself expected a 10% growth.

This marked a sharp recovery from a 22% fall in group profit a year earlier due to the impact of the pandemic.

Remy Cointreau reiterated its goal to become a "global leader in exceptional spirits" while also building a business model more focused on sustainability.

The group said it was confident it would achieve a gross margin of 72% and an operating margin of 33% by 2030.

This would compare with a gross margin of 67.3% and an operating margin of 23.4% achieved in 2020/21.

($1 = 0.8201 euros)

