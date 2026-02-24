Rémy Cointreau SA - Depositary Receipt (REMYY) Price Target Decreased by 17.34% to 6.48

The average one-year price target for Rémy Cointreau SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:REMYY) has been revised to $6.48 / share. This is a decrease of 17.34% from the prior estimate of $7.84 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$8.52 to a high of $50.47 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.36% from the latest reported closing price of $8.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rémy Cointreau SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REMYY is 0.02%, an increase of 88.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.60% to 27K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ironwood Investment Management holds 26K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 24.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REMYY by 1.22% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 1,062.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REMYY by 93.78% over the last quarter.

