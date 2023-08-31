Remy Cointreau SA - ADR (REMYY) Price Target Increased by 16.17% to 41.14

The average one-year price target for Remy Cointreau SA - ADR (OTC:REMYY) has been revised to 41.14 / share. This is an increase of 16.17% from the prior estimate of 35.41 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -4.57 to a high of 97.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 156.07% from the latest reported closing price of 16.06 / share.

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Remy Cointreau SA - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REMYY is 0.00%, a decrease of 100.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.90% to 0K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

