Remy Cointreau SA - ADR (REMYY) Price Target Decreased by 32.22% to 35.41

The average one-year price target for Remy Cointreau SA - ADR (OTC:REMYY) has been revised to 35.41 / share. This is an decrease of 32.22% from the prior estimate of 52.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -10.65 to a high of 91.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 106.37% from the latest reported closing price of 17.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Remy Cointreau SA - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REMYY is 0.40%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 177K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEMX - Ave Maria Value Fund holds 176K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 21.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REMYY by 83.40% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.