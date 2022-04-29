Remy Cointreau Revenue Drops In Q4, Climbs In FY22; Backs Earnings, Margin View

(RTTNews) - French wine and spirits company Remy Cointreau (REMYF.PK) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter total revenue edged down 1 percent to 227 million euros from last year's 229.4 million euros.

Organic sales fell 9.4 percent. The decline reflected the company's efforts to control its strategic inventories before carrying out major price increases on April 1, 2022 and an unfavourable calendar effect linked to the Chinese New Year.

Cognac sales declined 7.1 percent from last year to 151 million euros. Group Brands generated sales of 221.5 million euros, down 1 percent.

In fiscal 2022, revenue climbed 30 percent on a reported basis and 27.3 percent organically to 1.32 billion euros.

All regions contributed to Rmy Cointreau's very strong organic performance in the year.

The company recorded an increase in organic growth of 29.4 percent compared to 2019-20.

Further, with annual sales in line with its expectations, Rmy Cointreau reiterated its forecasts for very strong organic growth in its Current Operating Profit. As expected, this will solely driven by the outstanding growth in the first half of the year.

The company also confirmed its forecast for an organic improvement in its current operating margin.

