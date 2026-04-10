Is Remy Cointreau (REMYY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Remy Cointreau (REMYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Remy Cointreau is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 173 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Remy Cointreau is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REMYY's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that REMYY has returned about 6.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 5.2%. This shows that Remy Cointreau is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (RYKKY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 36.5%.

In Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Remy Cointreau belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.2% this year, meaning that REMYY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #179. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved 0%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Remy Cointreau and Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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