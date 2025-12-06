Rémy Cointreau (REMYF) Price Target Decreased by 18.02% to 52.38

The average one-year price target for Rémy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF) has been revised to $52.38 / share. This is a decrease of 18.02% from the prior estimate of $63.90 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.02 to a high of $80.28 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.06% from the latest reported closing price of $78.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rémy Cointreau. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REMYF is 0.17%, an increase of 14.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 386K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 349K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing a decrease of 628.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REMYF by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VELA Funds - VELA International Fund Class I holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

CENTX - Centerstone Investors Fund Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REMYF by 19.54% over the last quarter.

