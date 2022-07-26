Markets

Rémy Cointreau Q1 Sales Up 27.0% In Organic Terms; Confirms FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Rémy Cointreau (RCO.PA) reported first quarter sales of 409.9 million euros, up 27.0% in organic terms from a year ago. Reported sales were up 39.9%, including a very positive currency effect. For the first quarter, the Cognac division recorded 31.5% organic growth, while the Liqueurs & Spirits division posted growth of 19.4% in organic terms.

Rmy Cointreau noted that it is approaching the financial year 2022-23 with confidence. The company also confirmed its full year guidance.

Rémy Cointreau plans to continue implementing its strategy focused on medium-term brand development and underpinned by a policy of sustained investment in marketing and communications.

