Remy Cointreau maintains forecast after first-half profit decline

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 30, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA on Thursday stuck to its full-year 2023/24 forecast for lower sales and profitability, saying the key U.S. market would not see a sales rebound before the next financial year.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur reiterated it expects 15%-20% decline in organic sales, while current operating margin would see a "contained decrease" thanks to a cost-cutting plan of around 100 million euros, of which 25 million euros have already been achieved in the first-half.

Operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 came at 169.1 million euros ($185.64 million), an organic 43% fall, in line with expectations for a 43.4% decline in a company-compiled poll of 16 analysts.

The company already reported first-half sales fell 22.2% to 636.7 million euros.

"Our first-half results were heavily impacted by developments in the U.S. market, which has faced cyclical headwinds, including high inventories linked to a sharp normalisation of consumption, an unprecedented promotional environment and rising interest rates," CEO Eric Vallat said in a statement.

"Against this backdrop, we are staying the course, convinced that our value-driven strategy remains underpinned by favourable medium and long-term trends," he added.

Remy Cointreau also confirmed all its financial targetsfor 2029-30.

($1 = 0.9109 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhut and Varun H K)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

