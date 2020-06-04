Remy Cointreau Issues Update On Its Financial Targets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Remy Cointreau (REMYF.PK) said it now expects first quarter sales to decline by around 45 percent on an organic basis (previously 50 percent to 55 percent). The Group projects a moderate decline in the second quarter.

For the first half, the Group projects current operating profit to be down by 45 percent to 50 percent, on an organic basis.

By 2030, the Group targets to deliver a gross margin of 72 percent, and a current operating margin of 33 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.