Remy Cointreau H1 Net Profit Group Share Declines; Sales Down 22.2% On Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - Remy Cointreau (REMYF.PK) reported first half net profit group share of 113 million euros compared to 223.8 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share Group share was 2.24 euros compared to 4.40 euros. Current operating profit was 169.1 million euros, down 47% as reported, or a decline of 43% on an organic basis. Excluding item, net profit group share was 113 million euros compared to 226.8 million euros, previous year. Excluding items, earnings per share was 2.24 euros compared to 4.46 euros.

First half sales were 636.7 million euros, down 26.6% on reported basis. Sales were down 22.2% on an organic basis.

Looking forward, the Group confirmed its 2023-2024 objectives. Sales are projected to decline between 15% and 20% on an organic basis.

Remy Cointreau also reiterated both its financial and extra-financial targets for 2029-2030.

