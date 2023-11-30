News & Insights

Markets

Remy Cointreau H1 Net Profit Group Share Declines; Sales Down 22.2% On Organic Basis

November 30, 2023 — 03:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Remy Cointreau (REMYF.PK) reported first half net profit group share of 113 million euros compared to 223.8 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share Group share was 2.24 euros compared to 4.40 euros. Current operating profit was 169.1 million euros, down 47% as reported, or a decline of 43% on an organic basis. Excluding item, net profit group share was 113 million euros compared to 226.8 million euros, previous year. Excluding items, earnings per share was 2.24 euros compared to 4.46 euros.

First half sales were 636.7 million euros, down 26.6% on reported basis. Sales were down 22.2% on an organic basis.

Looking forward, the Group confirmed its 2023-2024 objectives. Sales are projected to decline between 15% and 20% on an organic basis.

Remy Cointreau also reiterated both its financial and extra-financial targets for 2029-2030.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.