Remy Cointreau Group Acquires Majority Stake In Champagne J. De Telmont - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Remy Cointreau Group has acquired a majority stake in Champagne J. de Telmont, including its brands, inventory, production facilities and property assets on its estate as well as vineyards in the Champagne region. The family-owned J. de Telmont champagne house is located in Damery, near Epernay, on the slopes of the Marne valley, where it develops champagnes under the J. de Telmont brand.

Eric Vallat, CEO of Remy Cointreau, said: "This acquisition adds to the Group's portfolio a craft champagne brand that offers tremendous growth potential and shares the same values of terroir, people and time as its other Houses."

