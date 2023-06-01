Remy Cointreau FY23 Profit Climbs, To Propose Dividends; Sees Organically Stable Results In FY24

(RTTNews) - French wine and spirits company Remy Cointreau (REMYF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 net profit- Group share climbed 38.3 percent to 293.8 million euros from last year's 212.5 million euros.

Earnings per share were 5.79 euros, up 37.5 percent from 4.21 euros a year ago.

Adjusted net profit group share was 296.6 million euros or 5.85 euros per share, compared to 228.1 million euros or 4.52 euros per share last year.

Current operating profit was 429.6 million euros, up 28.5 percent from last year on a reported basis, and up 16.2 percent organically.

Sales for the year were 1.55 billion euros, up 18 percent from last year's 1.31 billion euros. Organically, sales grew 10.1 percent from last year, and 43.6 percent pre-pandemc fiscal 2020.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors at the annual general meeting to be held on July 20 will propose an ordinary dividend of 2 euros per share in cash and an exceptional dividend of 1 euro per share, also in cash.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Remy Cointreau projects stable sales and profitability on an organic basis.

The company also backed its targets for 2029 to 2030. The company expects a gross margin of 72 percent and a current operating margin of 33 percent.

