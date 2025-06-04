Rémy Cointreau FY Profit Declines, Sales Down 18.0% On Organic Basis; Withdraws 2029-30 Objectives

(RTTNews) - Rémy Cointreau reported that its fiscal year net profit, Group share was 121.2 million euros, down 34.4% as reported. EPS-Group share was 2.36 euros, down 35.3% from prior year. Excluding non-recurrent items, EPS was 2.49 euros compared to 3.84 euros, a year ago. Current Operating Profit was 217.0 million euros, down 30.5% on an organic basis.

Consolidated sales were 984.6 million euros, down 18.0% on an organic basis. Sales as reported were down 17.5%, including a negative 0.5% currency effect.

In full-year 2025-26, Rémy Cointreau expects sales to return to mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis. Excluding any increase in customs duties in China and the United States, the Group expects organic growth in Current Operating Profit in the high single-digit to low double-digit range.

To date, Rémy Cointreau estimates that the potential increase in duties could have a maximum gross impact of 100 million euros on COP in 2025-26. The Group could use its action plans to offset up to 35% of this impact in 2025-26, thus holding the maximum net impact to 65 million euros. Under this scenario, the Group would expect an organic decline in Current Operating Profit in the mid-teen to high-teen range.

Rémy Cointreau believes the conditions required to maintain its 2029-2030 targets are no longer in place. As a result, the Group has opted to withdraw its objectives for 2029-30 originally issued in June 2020.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.