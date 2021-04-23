Rémy Cointreau Full Year Sales Up 1.8% On Organic Basis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rémy Cointreau (RCO.PA) reported sales of 1.01 billion euros in full year 2020/21, up 1.8% on an organic basis. Reported sales were down 1.4%, for the full year. The company said its business bounced back strongly in the second half, including 15.1% organic growth in the fourth quarter.

For fiscal year 2020/21, Rémy Cointreau now projects current operating profit to grow around 10%, in organic terms. Sales are anticipated to be slightly above internal expectations, the company said. Also, Rémy Cointreau expects a strong start to financial year 2021/22.

