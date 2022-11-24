US Markets

Remy Cointreau first half profits beat expectations, keeps outlook

November 24, 2022 — 01:30 am EST

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA reported a stronger-than-expected 27.2% organic jump in first-half operating profit, driven by strong demand for its premium cognac in China and the United States and cost controls.

For the full year of 2022/23, the maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur reiterated it expected another year of strong organic sales growth, with the second half set to reflect a return to normal consumption trends after two years of "exceptional growth".

Group current operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 reached 319.3 million euros ($333.1 million), marking an organic rise of 27.2%.

That outperformed a company-compiled consensus of 22 analysts that forecast current operating profit of 306 million euros, up 23.8% like-for-like.

Remy Cointreau's fiscal year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31.

($1 = 0.9587 euros)

