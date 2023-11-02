Remy Cointreau (EPA:RCO) Price Target Decreased by 15.64% to 143.14

The average one-year price target for Remy Cointreau (EPA:RCO) has been revised to 143.14 / share. This is an decrease of 15.64% from the prior estimate of 169.68 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 200.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.19% from the latest reported closing price of 109.95 / share.

Remy Cointreau Maintains 2.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.73%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Remy Cointreau. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCO is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 3,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 332K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 5.09% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 291K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 12.03% over the last quarter.

PRJAX - PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fund holds 253K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing a decrease of 42.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 38.13% over the last quarter.

PWJAX - PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund holds 232K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 35.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 36.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 194K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 13.92% over the last quarter.

