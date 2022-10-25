Remy Cointreau confident over full year after Q2 sales beat expectations

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA it was looking to the 2022/2023 full year with confidence after its sales rose by a stronger-than-expected 16.2% in the second quarter, boosted by a recovery in demand for its premium cognac in the China.

For the full year, Remy Cointreau said it expected another year of strong organic sales, including normalization of consumption trends in the second half after two outstanding years.

"Taking into account the impact of phasing effects on sales trends and marketing and communication investments, the improvement in full year current operating margin will be primarily driven by the first half," said Remy.

Sales for the three months to September 30 came in at 457.2 million euros ($451.4 million), marking a like-for-like rise of 16.2% which beat analysts' expectations for 14.3% growth.

Cognac sales alone reached 345.9 million euros, a like-for-like rise of 15.6%, which notably reflected a very strong performance in China during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Remy Cointreau's fiscal year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31.

($1 = 1.0129 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.