Remy Cointreau confident on H2 rebound after weak start to the year

July 25, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA on Tuesday reported a well-flagged 35% fall in first quarter organic sales, reflecting weaker U.S. demand, high year-ago comparables and destocking, and said it was banking on a sharp rebound in sales in the United States from the third quarter.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau stuck to a forecast for flat organic sales in the full 2023/24 financial year, reflecting a sharp decline in sales in the first half followed by a strong recovery in the second half.

Sales for the three months to June 30 reached 257.5 million euros ($285.1 million), marking an organic fall of 35%, which was in line with the company-compiled consensus of 17 analysts for a 35.6% fall.

