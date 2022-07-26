US Markets

Remy Cointreau confident after strong start of the year

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's Remy Cointreau said it was approaching its 2022/2023 fiscal year with confidence after organic sales rose 27% in the first quarter, beating expectations.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur said it benefited from strong demand in the United States and Europe while there was also a strong rebound in business in China in June, after China's COVID-19 lockdowns in April-May.

Remy Cointreau reported an 27% organic rise in sales to 409.9 million euros ($419.16 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 19.1% organic growth seen in a company-compiled poll of 20 analysts.

The Paris-based group said it anticipated that 2022/23 would be another year of strong growth and improvement in its current operating margin, as price increases and strict cost control would help mitigate inflationary pressures.

