Remy Cointreau confident after strong start of the year

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - France's Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA said it was approaching its 2022/2023 fiscal year with confidence after organic sales rose 27% in the first quarter, beating expectations.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur said it benefited from strong demand in the United States and Europe while there was also a strong rebound in business in China in June, after China's COVID-19 lockdowns in April-May.

Remy Cointreau reported an 27% organic rise in sales to 409.9 million euros ($419.16 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 19.1% organic growth seen in a company-compiled poll of 20 analysts.

The Paris-based group said it anticipated that 2022/23 would be another year of strong growth and improvement in its current operating margin, as price increases and strict cost control would help mitigate inflationary pressures.

($1 = 0.9779 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.