Rémy Cointreau 9-month Sales Up 38.1% On Organic Basis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rémy Cointreau (RCO.PA) reported sales of 1.09 billion euros for the first nine months, up 39.1% as reported, from prior year. Organic growth in sales were 38.1%. The Cognac division sales were up 38.5% on an organic basis. Liqueurs & Spirits division sales increased 39.1%. Sales of Partner Brands rose 20.1%.

For fiscal 2021-22, Rémy Cointreau expects strong organic growth in sales, mainly driven by performance in the first half. The company also targets very strong organic growth in its current operating profit. It expects an organic improvement in its current operating margin.

