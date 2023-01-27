Markets

Rémy Cointreau 9-month Sales Up 10.1% On Organic Basis; Confirms Full-year Guidance

January 27, 2023 — 01:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rémy Cointreau (RCO.PA) reported consolidated sales of 1.30 billion euros in the first nine months of 2022-2023, up 10.1% on an organic basis, or an increase of 50.3% compared to 2019-2020. Sales were up 20.2% on a reported basis, including a 10.1% gain from the currency effect.

Third quarter sales were down 6.0% on an organic basis, in line with expectations, the Group said. Sales were down 0.7% as reported.

Looking forward, Rémy Cointreau confirmed its objective to generate another year of strong organic growth, including normalization of consumption trends in the fourth quarter.

