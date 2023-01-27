Rémy Cointreau 9-month Sales Up 10.1% On Organic Basis; Confirms Full-year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Rémy Cointreau (RCO.PA) reported consolidated sales of 1.30 billion euros in the first nine months of 2022-2023, up 10.1% on an organic basis, or an increase of 50.3% compared to 2019-2020. Sales were up 20.2% on a reported basis, including a 10.1% gain from the currency effect.

Third quarter sales were down 6.0% on an organic basis, in line with expectations, the Group said. Sales were down 0.7% as reported.

Looking forward, Rémy Cointreau confirmed its objective to generate another year of strong organic growth, including normalization of consumption trends in the fourth quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.