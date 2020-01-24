Rémy Cointreau 9-month Sales Down 6.5% In Organic Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rémy Cointreau (RCO.PA) reported sales of 814.0 million euros for the first nine months of fiscal year, down 4.1 percent from prior year. While sales of Group Brands grew 1.6 percent over the period, Partner Brands declined by 67.5 percent, due to the Group's voluntary withdrawal from a few distribution contracts in Europe and in the United-States. In organic terms, total sales were down 6.5 percent, for the period. The House of Rmy Martin was down 1.6 percent to 588.9 million euros. Group Brands declined 1.0 percent to 791.4 million euros, for the period.

