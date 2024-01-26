News & Insights

Remy Cointreau 9-month Sales Down 22.7% On Organic Basis; Confirms 2023-2024 Objectives

January 26, 2024

(RTTNews) - Remy Cointreau (REMYF.PK) reported 9-month consolidated sales of 956.6 million euros, down 22.7% on an organic basis from last year. On a reported basis, sales were down 26.7%. Third quarter sales were down 23.5% from prior year, on an organic basis.

In 2023-24, the company projects: a decline in sales at the lower end of the guidance range, or close to a decline of 20% on an organic basis; and a contained organic decrease in COP margin.

Looking forward, the company reiterated its financial and extra-financial targets for 2029-30.

