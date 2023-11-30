Remy CEO: tequila acquisition appealing, but focus on organic growth

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau's RCOP.PA Chief Executive Eric Vallat said on Thursday that it believes an acquisition of a tequila brand could be complementary for the company, but right now its focus is on organic growth.

The French spirits group could easily make an acquisition of more than $1 billion with its current balance sheet, but would need to seek additional resources for anything larger, Chief Financial Officer Luca Marotta added.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney in London and Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

