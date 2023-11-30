News & Insights

Remy CEO: tequila acquisition appealing, but focus on organic growth

November 30, 2023 — 04:01 am EST

Written by Emma Rumney and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau's RCOP.PA Chief Executive Eric Vallat said on Thursday that it believes an acquisition of a tequila brand could be complementary for the company, but right now its focus is on organic growth.

The French spirits group could easily make an acquisition of more than $1 billion with its current balance sheet, but would need to seek additional resources for anything larger, Chief Financial Officer Luca Marotta added.

