RemSense Technologies Updates Director’s Stock Options

December 02, 2024 — 11:09 pm EST

RemSense Technologies Ltd. (AU:REM) has released an update.

RemSense Technologies Ltd. has announced a significant change in the interest held by its director, Warren Cook. The company has issued 5 million options at 3.8 cents each, effective from November 30, 2029, following shareholder approval. This move highlights the company’s strategic steps in managing executive interests and potential stock options, drawing attention from investors keen on corporate governance and stock performance.

