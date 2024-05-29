RemSense Technologies Issues New Equity Options

RemSense Technologies Ltd. (AU:REM) has released an update.

RemSense Technologies Limited has announced the issue of 10.5 million unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on 31st March 2029, priced at $0.04 each, set to be issued on May 27, 2024. This move could potentially interest investors in the tech sector looking for new opportunities.

For further insights into AU:REM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.