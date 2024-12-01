RemSense Technologies Issues 17 Million Equity Options

RemSense Technologies Ltd. (AU:REM) has released an update.

RemSense Technologies Ltd. has announced the issuance of 17 million unquoted equity options, exercisable at 3.8 cents, set to be issued on December 2, 2024. This move could potentially influence their stock performance as investors assess the implications of these new securities. The options are part of the company’s strategy to enhance its financial positioning.

