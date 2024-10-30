News & Insights

RemSense Technologies Expands Key Contracts with Chevron

October 30, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RemSense Technologies Ltd. (AU:REM) has released an update.

RemSense Technologies has announced significant contract expansions with Chevron, enhancing its role in delivering advanced AI-driven photogrammetry technology via its virtualplant platform. The extensions, valued at over $800,000, highlight the company’s growing influence in the energy sector, with projects in Northwest Australia and South Asia set for completion by December 2024. This development underscores RemSense’s capability to cater to increasing demands for visualization data processing in the global energy market.

