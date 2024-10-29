RemSense Technologies Announces Annual General Meeting

News & Insights

RemSense Technologies Ltd. (AU:REM) has released an update.

RemSense Technologies Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, with proxy voting instructions due by November 27, 2024. The meeting is crucial for shareholders, and they are advised to consult with professional advisers if uncertain about voting.

