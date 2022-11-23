World Markets

Removal of German colonial-era statue met with cheers in Namibia

November 23, 2022 — 11:38 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

WINDHOEK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A large crane lifted a colonial-era statue of German official Curt von Francois in Namibian capital Windhoek on Wednesday, as a crowd that gathered nearby clapped and hooted in delight.

The 2.4 metre (7-foot, 9-inch) bronze statue of von Francois was unveiled in 1965 during the 75-year anniversary celebrations of Windhoek.

The controversial statue was seen as a symbol of colonial oppression in the southern African nation, and is the latest to be taken down as activists around the world mount campaigns for their removals.

Germany has a troubled past with Namibia. The country apologised in 2021 for its role in the massacre of Herero and Nama tribespeople in Namibia more than a century ago and officially described it as a genocide for the first time.

(Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

